Kristian Bush: "The challenge I think has been living with the idea that these songs would never be heard."

Multi-platinum artist Kristian Bush spent nearly three decades working among the finest in the music industry– but throughout his flourishing career, the concept of time weighed heavily on his shoulders.

When the world was cooped up indoors due to the global health crisis, Bush found himself weeding through 15 years’ worth of unreleased recordings. While fighting the internal battle that some songs will always live in the shadows and with his 52 birthday quickly approaching – Bush fathomed that time was not slowing down, and that is when the idea of his multi-layer project “52” dawned on him.

“I do feel that there’s not enough time left to write all the songs I want to write,” Bush exclusively told CMT. The two-time GRAMMY Award-winner explained that he was constantly seeking a sign or a push to pursue his next venture.

“I think the permission is the thing I never had. I kept looking around like there was an adult that was going to show up and give me permission. Someone was going to angelically fall from the sky and say, ’You got all this stuff…you got to put that out.’ I finally realized no one was coming.”

In full force, the singer-songwriter placed his creative wheels in motion to develop “52- ATL X BNA,” the first collection to his four-volume release. The hitmaker, known as one-half of country duo Sugarland, shared that he tackled the project as an “experiment.”

The 10-song initial release pays homage to Nashville’s country storytelling and Atlanta’s R&B music scene. Alongside gifted songsmiths out of music city and Atlanta’s famed drummer Jorel “J-Fly” Flynn, Jerry Freeman from Hornz Unlimited, The Black Bettys, and others – Bush carefully intertwined the two sounds to curate an uplifting collection that is intended to start a party.

