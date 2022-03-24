Miranda Lambert Pops Up in Nashville Bar with Wade Bowen

Wade Bowen had a country music reunion on stage with Charlie Worsham, Lee Roy Parnell, Rhett Akins and Miranda Lambert

Texas country singer Wade Bowen headlined Nashville’s Exit/In Wednesday night with a little help from his famous friends – Miranda Lambert, Charlie Worsham, Rhett Akins and Lee Roy Parnell.

Bowen, who recently released his six-song EP “Where Phones Don’t Work,” gave fans a sample of his first new music in more than three years.

Akins and Parnell opened the show then popped back out for a jam session on the men’s’ hits – “That Ain’t My Truck” and “On the Road,” respectively.

Worsham arrived and then Miranda Lambert hopped on stage with them to sing Keith Whitley’s “Miami, My Amy” before she, Worsham and Parnell joined Bowen on Merle Haggard’s “Ramblin’ Fever.”

“Can’t make old friends. 💙 Always does my heart good to sing with you @wadebowen . Thanks for having me,” Lambert wrote on Instagram.

Worsham also had praise for Bowen.

“not bad for a wednesday night! thanks for sharing your stage, Wade 🤘🏼,” Worsham wrote.

For his part, Bowen shared that he had a “great time with my Nashville family.”

“Thanks everyone who came out,” he wrote.

Exit/In Set List

1. Sun Shines on a Dreamer

2. Where We Call Home

3. Trouble

4. West Texas Rain

5. When Love Comes Around

6. If We Ever Make It Home

7. You Had Me At My Best

8. Be You

9. Songs About Trucks

10. ‘Til It Does

11. When I Woke Up Today

12. Last Town in Texas

13. Mood Ring

14. Phones Don’t Work

15. Fell In Love On Whiskey

16. Who I Am

17. On the Road (with Lee Roy Parnell)

18. That Ain’t My Truck (with Rhett Akins)

19. Saturday Night

20. Miami, My Amy (with Miranda Lambert)

21. Ramblin’ Fever (with Lee Roy Parnell, Charlie Worsham, Miranda Lambert)