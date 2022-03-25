CMT Roundup: New Music From Reba McEntire, Miko Marks, Brantley Gilbert with Jason Aldean and more

VIDEO
Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean, “Rolex® On A Redneck”: Written by Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana and Taylor Phillips, “Rolex® On A Redneck” is precisely what it sounds like – a heavy, biting mid-tempo about the rewards of hard work in rural America.
Aldean calls the song “a straight-up a banger” in a statement.
Gilbert calls it “a little outside the box.”
“It’s a sound we haven’t really done in a while, so it was really cool to be able to jump on it,” he said in a statement. “We’re super proud of it, and we just hope folks dig it.”
The song isn’t the first time the men collaborated. Gilbert wrote “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem,” which helped launch Aldean’s career. They also toured together.
“Writing a song and having Aldean cut it is one thing, and that’s something I’ll always be thankful for and is a blessing in itself,” Gilbert said. “But to be able to do a song with him, well, it’s a whole other level.”
Erin Kinsey, “I Got You”: Kinsey’s up-tempo positive love song “I Got You” is an affectionate ode to her partner, “If home is where the heart is, I got you.”
Kinsey co-wrote “I Got You” with Barrett Baber and Lonnie Fowler. Her Texas twang effortlessly flows over the lyrics about how she doesn’t need souvenirs from her hometown because her best memories are entwined with her love interest.
“I Got You” is from Kinsey’s debut EP “40 East” that is out today. She co-wrote every track on the six-song EP released on RECORDS Nashville.
TWINNIE, “ One Heart“: Country music artist Twinnie may be new to the genre, but her powerhouse vocals and storytelling soul says otherwise. On the heels of her high-energy anthem, “ Welcome To The Club,” which calls for unity – the budding songstress releases “One Heart,” a relatable heartbreak ballad.
“’
One Heart’ is the catalyst for what’s to come,” says Twinnie in a statement. “It is the heartbreak song and the heartbeat of my upcoming project. What I like most about it is that it represents the person who’s responsible for the breakdown of a relationship. It goes back to that core belief that it takes two people to make a relationship work, but it only takes one to break both hearts.”
The rising star leans heavily into the emotional-driven lyrics. Listeners can almost feel the sense of despair in her voice, as she delivers the heart-wrenching narrative. Twinnie carefully penned “
One Heart” alongside Alex Stacey, Rupart “Ruxley” Blackman, Laura Welsh, Lostboy, and Ben Johnson.
Drew Parker, “ Raised Up Right“: Although Drew Parker has become a critically acclaimed songsmith and breakout star within the country music scene, he has never lost sight of his core values. In the recent single “Raised Up Right,” Parker underlines the golden rules that have built him into the man he is today. The old-soul cowboy penned the stadium-ready anthem alongside Matt Jenkins and Ben Hayslip.
“Wouldn’t changed the way I’s raised| I was raised on John Deere Green, 3:16 |Cut a little grass for some gasoline | Wettin’ a line off a two lane bridge Hold the light while your daddy turns a wrench | Keep your word and love your girl | Talk to God all the time | Keep a little sweet tea in your cup | There’s raised up, and there’s raised up right,” the dynamic vocalist sang in the potential chart-topping hit.
Parker’s soulful sound shines through on the southern-inspired single that serves as a sneak peek into his forthcoming EP, “
While You’re Gone.”
Miko Marks, “ Feel Like Going Home”: Miko Marks recently released southern-rock single “ Feel Like Going Home,” and it is destined to run a chill down your spine. The mid-tempo tracK serves as a reminder to evaluate who you are at your very core. Throughout the moving melody, Marks pushes listeners to do what makes them happy in order to be the best version of themselves.
“Musically, it just has an amazing energy and sound. Lyrically, for me it’s about returning to my true self after trying to figure out who and how to be in the world and in the music industry,” the passionate songstress told
Holler. “Whenever we perform it, certain lines just resonate deep in my spirit as I sing them.”
The razor-sharp lyrics paired with the high-energy gospel choir will transport the music-goer to church and encourage one to thank the lord for the new self-discovery anthem.
Listen to the full Roundup Playlist: