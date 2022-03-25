CMT Roundup: New Music From Reba McEntire, Miko Marks, Brantley Gilbert with Jason Aldean and more

</noscript> </div>

Aldean calls the song “a straight-up a banger” in a statement.

Gilbert calls it “a little outside the box.”

“It’s a sound we haven’t really done in a while, so it was really cool to be able to jump on it,” he said in a statement. “We’re super proud of it, and we just hope folks dig it.”

The song isn’t the first time the men collaborated. Gilbert wrote “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem,” which helped launch Aldean’s career. They also toured together.

“Writing a song and having Aldean cut it is one thing, and that’s something I’ll always be thankful for and is a blessing in itself,” Gilbert said. “But to be able to do a song with him, well, it’s a whole other level.”

