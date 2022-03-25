Sam Hunt Reveals Gender of New Baby, Talks Names

Sam Hunt is seeking parenting advice from friends before his baby arrives in a few weeks.

Sam Hunt is about to be a new dad, and he recently revealed he’s seeing pink.

“I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way,” Hunt said on Country Countdown USA. “I have a baby coming in about eight weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really, this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

In February, Hunt’s baby news hit the headlines when his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce – twice – citing inappropriate marital conduct and adultery.

But now, he gets to reclaim his happy news. He says that he and Fowler are still thinking about a name for their daughter.

“I want her to be in the world before we name her,” Hunt said. “I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best.”

He said he’s also collecting advice from his famous friends who have had children, including Russell Dickerson, whose son was born in 2020.

“I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago; we talked about fatherhood. I tried to pick his brain,” Hunt said. “Over the last four or five years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So, I feel I’m ready for it.”

A new baby won’t be the only new addition to Hunt’s life this year – he’s also expecting a new album.

“I was able to write some songs in 2020,” he explained. “I’ve got three or four songs recorded. I imagine over the summer I’ll put some songs out and hopefully have the album finished later this year.”