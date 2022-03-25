Lauren Alaina Reveals “Beyond the Edge” Healed Body Issues: “I Might Be Thick, But I Am Strong”

Lauren Alaina has long been open about her love/hate relationship with her body.

In 2016, her chart-topping single “Road Less Traveled” was inspired by her battle with an eating disorder. When she signed on to do the new CBS celebrity extreme reality series “Beyond the Edge,” she admits that because of her tenuous relationship with her body, she immediately felt inferior to supermodel Paulina Porizkova.

However, a recent post on her Instagram account says her time on “Beyond the Edge” helped her accept and love her body even more.

“Most of my captions are silly and punny, but I want to post something serious,” she wrote. “My biggest internal struggle in my life has been acceptance of my body. I started struggling with feeling like I looked different than others when I was in fifth grade. The realization that my body is unique, unfortunately, in my 10-year-old brain started unhealthy thinking and led to a battle with an eating disorder for many years. I have been on a journey of healing, self love and confidence for quite a few years now. I am proudly recovering from my eating disorder and can honestly say that I love and accept my body. I celebrate my curves. I love that I don’t fit the mold, but it is still hard sometimes to feel that way 100% of the time. I am so proud of my journey so far on #BeyondTheEdge on @cbstv. I am so thankful for this body God gave me and it’s ability to help me survive in the jungle and make a difference for women back home who need it.Thank you, @paulinaporizkov, for being a loving light and friendly reminder that we are all unique and beautiful just the way we are. Keep watching my journey on the show. I’m really proud of it.🍑❤️”

Alaina ended the episode leading the game.



“I had a severe eating disorder,” she told her castmates through tears. “My hair fell off my head. When we got through that obstacle course today, I thought, ’I might be thick, but I am strong.’ This body showed up for me today.” The “Getting Over Him” singer is also proud of her spot at the top of the leader board. “I do not believe that anyone would think the youngest female competitor would be in first place,” Alaina said. “It was really really great to be really proud of my body again for what it physically can do. I took my power back today.” “Beyond The Edge” airs 9 p.m. (ET) Wednesdays on CBS. Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



