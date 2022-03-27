Jeff Carson, Known For Hit Songs “The Car” and “Not On Your Love,” Dies

Chart-topping country singer Jeff Carson died of a heart attack on Saturday at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 58 years old.

Born on December 16, 1963, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jeffrey Lee Herndon, known professionally as Jeff Carson, started his career singing in church.

He formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, and later moved to Branson, Missouri, en route to Nashville. Once in Music City, he recorded demos for artists including: Tracy Byrd (“Walkin’ To Jerusalem”); Tracy Lawrence (“I See it Now”); Reba McEntire (“The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”); Tim McGraw (“I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way”); Faith Hill (“It Matters To Me”); Mark Wills (“Places I’ve Never Been”); Diamond Rio (“Mirror Mirror”) and more.

