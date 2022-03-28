Watch: Reba McEntire Wows Oscars with “Somehow You Do,” Assists from Travis Barker, Kevin Jonas

Reba McEntire is no stranger to the stage or the screen, but even she got nervous before her Sunday night performance of “Somehow You Do” at the 2022 Academy Awards.
McEntire told Audacy she was “proud” and “very intimidated” to represent country music at the Oscars. Rehearsals, she explained, were a bit scant.
“We had the track just in a rehearsal room with my three gorgeous, great-sounding back-up singers,” she said. “We ran it twice, and they were like, ‘OK, we’ll see you at the Oscars.’ I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s it.’”
