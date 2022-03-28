WATCH: Carrie Underwood Invites Her Mom On Stage To Deliver “All-American Girl” During Vegas Residency

</noscript> </div>

Once Carole proved she was comfortable under the spotlight, she did not miss a beat to her daughter’s up-tempo track. Underwood casually inched away, allowing her fans to hear her mother’s pipes. While feeding off each other’s energy, the two shared several laughs.

“I love you,” Underwood uttered to her mother between verses before finishing strong side by side. After nailing the challenging chord at the end of the performance, Carole interacted with the audience and took a bow.

Following the memorable duet, the hitmaker took to social media to share the special mother-daughter moment. Alongside a carousel of photos, Underwood credits her mother for kick-starting her music career in 2004. The songstress explained that her supportive mother encouraged her to audition for Season 4 of “American Idol.”

“’If you wanna go, I’ll take you.’ These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me. I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol, and my mom said these words…the rest is history,” she shared in the caption. “Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas♥️ Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything!”

Underwood has come a long way since bringing home the “American Idol” title in the early 2000s. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner recently dropped her thrilling single “Ghost Story.” The highly anticipated release came shortly after winning her 16th ACM Award (March 7) for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

The breakup-inspired duet is also in the running for two 2022 CMT Music Awards for Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year. Underwood is the most awarded artist in CMT history, with 23 total wins.

Voting is now available for country music fans at CMT.com. The star-studded affair will air live on Monday, April 11 at 8 pm ET/ delayed PT on CBS and Paramount +. Carrie Underwood is set to wrap-up her state-of-the-art residency on May 21.