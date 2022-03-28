Music

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Invites Her Mom On Stage To Deliver “All-American Girl” During Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood surprises her Vegas crowd with a family-oriented performance.
Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood made her grand return to the Resorts World Theatre in Sin City to continue her Reflection: Las Vegas residency. On Saturday, March 26, the vocalist invited her mother, Carole Underwood out on stage to join forces on chart-topping single, “All-American Girl.”

“Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?” the superstar said while kindly introducing her mother to the audience. “I’m so happy you’re here, and I hope you enjoy the show,” Carole proudly shared.

