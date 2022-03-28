Music

Did Thomas Rhett’s Wife Pop the Question First?

Thomas Rhett's new album "Where We Started" will be available on April 1. As for where the couple actually started - that depends on where you begin the story.
Did Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins actually propose to him first?

It seems that way.

Rhett told SiriusXM’s Exit 209 with Storme Warren Podcast that he had been in love with Lauren since he was 16 years old when they finally started dating. They were friends for years first, and that one day, about three months into their romantic relationship, she looked at him and said: “So when are we gonna get married?”

The answer was October 12, 2012, but the path there was nearly a lifetime in the paving.

