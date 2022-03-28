Did Thomas Rhett’s Wife Pop the Question First?

</noscript> </div>

Church also allowed Rhett to ask his wife on their first date. She didn’t exactly say yes. It was more of an “if nothing better comes along,” he recalls.

“We were Church of Christ,” he said. “We weren’t really allowed to dance, so we had banquets. And I remember asking her to the banquet, and she was like, ’Well, I’m actually banking on someone else asking me, but if he says no, then we can definitely go together.’ And so that was like my first little smidge of heartbreak.”

By the time they got to high school, they were such close friends that even their parents thought they should date. They tried it when the singer was 15 years old, and Rhett takes the blame for it not working out.

