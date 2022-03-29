CMT MUSIC AWARDS: Parker McCollum, Jessie James Decker, Priscilla Block and More To Take Ram Trucks Side Stage

The announcements keep coming for the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS.
Tuesday, CMT revealed the six new acts set to perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage during the show that will air LIVE from Nashville 8 p.m. April 11 on CBS Television Networks and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+*.
Traditionally the spotlight reserved for country music’s brightest up and coming stars, this year the Ram Trucks Side Stage will feature:
Priscilla Block – “My Bar”
BRELAND – “Praise The Lord”
Jessie James Decker – “Should Have Known Better”
Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”
Elvie Shane – “My Boy”
Caitlyn Smith – “High”
Block, BRELAND, McCollum, Shane and Smith are included in the “Breakthrough Video of the Year” category alongside fellow first-time nominee Tenille Arts, who performed on last year’s Side Stage and is also nominated for “Female Video of the Year.”
The new hitmakers join previously announced performers, including co-host Kelsea Ballerini, top nominee Kane Brown, three-time nominee Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban.
In addition to those already named, other first-time nominees at the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS include H.E.R., Paul Klein of LANY, MacKenzie Porter and Brittney Spencer.