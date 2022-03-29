Brad Paisley Reveals New World Tour, Is Hopeful ‘Normal Is Coming’

Brad Paisley: "It feels like this thing is on a trajectory where normal is coming.”

Brad Paisley is coming to your city – and your country.

Paisley revealed plans Tuesday for a sweeping international tour that will launch May 27 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, wind through Scotland, Ireland, The Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and much of the United States before it concludes in October.

“It will be a lot of fun to do,” says Paisley who is happy to see the downward dip in COVID-19 numbers. “Hopefully, it’s more of a normal summer and a time to kind of get back to a little bit. I don’t know what happens from here on out, but it feels like this thing is on a trajectory where normal is coming.”

The international shows on Paisley’s World Tour are his first since his 2019 visit to Europe. Special guests on the tour will include Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and others – depending on the market.

“Hot dog, we going back out!” Hammack posted on Instagram. “Excited to hit the road with @bradpaisley this summer✨ tickets on sale on Friday, my hunnibuns.”

The tour comes on the heels of Paisley’s successful run of shows in Las Vegas, a headlining set at the Houston Rodeo and his recent 25th No. 1 hit, “Freedom Was a Highway” with Jimmie Allen.

To see Paisley’s full itinerary and purchase tickets starting 10 a.m. (local time) April 1, visit bradpaisley.com.

A portion of ticket sales will go to The Store, a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store that aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area co-founded by Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The Store is currently serving 450 families a month.

For more information go to www.thestore.org.