Kelsea Ballerini Gets a Prestigious New Job – CoverGirl’s Cover Girl

Kelsea Ballerini is joining the brand in a multi-year partnership and will be the face of an upcoming spring collection from CoverGirl.

Kelsea Ballerini has added a new line to her resume – CoverGirl’s cover girl.

Ballerini, who will host the 2022 CMT Music Awards that will air LIVE from Nashville 8 p.m. April 11 on CBS Television Networks, is a new face for the cosmetic company.

“EASY, BREEZY, BEAUTIFUL Y’ALL!!!” Ballerini said in an Instagram post. “Being a @covergirl has been on my bucket list since I was a little girl. They’ve always felt approachable to me through every age, phase of life, or occasion. From playing with makeup in middle school to getting ready for some of the biggest stages I’ve been lucky enough to perform on. It’s a full-circle moment and I’m so happy to officially join the CG family. #CoverGirlPartner #easybreezybeautiful”

Ballerini said in a statement that makeup is “just another creative outlet” for her and that’s she’s been a fan of the brand for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve always had an iconic tube of CoverGirl mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a CoverGirl,” she said. “They have what I need and meet me where I’m at for any occasion. They celebrate all kinds of beauty, and I’m honored to come alongside them on this easy, breezy, beautiful journey.”

While Ballerini loves a bold makeup look on stage – a bright lip, glittery eye and lush lashes – she goes for a more natural look at home with CoverGirl’s Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara.

“I love that it doesn’t use parabens or sulfates, and I’ve become obsessed with the way it makes my lashes look and feel,” she said. “It’s also really important to me that my products are cruelty-free, and I love that CoverGirl doesn’t test any of their products on animals. Truly a win-win.”

CoverGirl executives said they’re as happy to have Ballerini on board as she’s thrilled to be there.

“She is a lover of beauty, constantly experimenting with fun makeup looks as part of her creativity,” said Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, at Coty, home to CoverGirl, in a statement. “Kelsea expresses her true self on and off the stage and lends her voice to causes that are important to her, like using cruelty-free beauty products, a value we at CoverGirl hold close as a Leaping Bunny certified brand. We’re so excited to have Kelsea join an iconic line up of CoverGirls who share the same passion for accessibility, inclusivity and individuality.”

