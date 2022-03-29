Lauren Alaina Recognizes Herself In ‘American Idol’ Contestant: “I Feel Like You’re Me 10 Years Ago”

The “American Idol” competition is heating up, as contestants who received golden tickets nationwide have officially arrived in Los Angeles, California. In honor of the 20th Season, the franchise called in “Idol” alums to serve as mentors during Hollywood Week.

On last night’s episode (March 28) familiar faces such as, Ruben Studdard (Season 2), Jordan Sparks (Season 6), David Cook (Season 7), Lee DeWyze (Season 9), Haley Reinhart (Season 10), Lauren Alaina (Season 10) and current champ Chayce Beckham (Season 19) returned to the legendary stage to provide guidance and support.

Before the episode aired, the country music hitmaker took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre!” she said, full of enthusiasm.

Ahead of her grand appearance, fans and country musicians ran to the comment section to celebrate the full-circle moment.

“So crazy to think that years ago, little Lauren was the one being mentored on Idol, and now YOU get to be the mentor to give advice! Love this journey you’re on – can’t wait to watch this!” said a devoted fan. “❤❤❤,” shared country legend Tanya Tucker.

The “Getting Good” singer did not waste any time on the show and immediately sat down with young songstress Ryleigh Madison to remind her to have confidence under the spotlight.

Before her performance of Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” the 16-year-old had the opportunity to have a heart-to-heart with the chart-topping artist.

“Some of my biggest inspirations in the country scene today have walked these footsteps that I’m walking in,” shared the North Carolina native to the cameras. “Oh, I’m going to cry already,” she added through tears once Alaina sat down to chat.

The singer-songwriter was stunned by the contestant’s emotional reaction. However, Alaina consoled her by sharing that she broke into tears when Carrie Underwood became her mentor during Hollywood Week.

“Oh, don’t you do that!” she said while laughing. “That’s what I did when I met Carrie Underwood, I’m not going to lie. I met Carrie when I was on the show, and I cried like a baby. I never thought I’d feel like Carrie Underwood, so thank you,” she smiled.

