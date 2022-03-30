CMT Reveals Brooks & Dunn Helm “Storytellers” Revival, Little Big Town Anchors “Campfire Sessions”

Both “CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town” and “CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn” will premiere as part of the brand’s first-ever CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK

Two new series are headed to CMT.

The network revealed Wednesday it has revived VH1’s famous storyteller series into “CMT Storytellers” and that season two of fan-favorite summertime series “CMT Campfire Sessions” was ready to ignite.

“CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town” will light up 8 p.m. (ET) April 12 on CMT, and Brooks & Dunn will star in the debut episode of “CMT Storytellers” 8 p.m. (ET) April 13.

“It’s an honor to be given the reins to reviving one of the most iconic music series of our generation as we bring the Storytellers franchise to CMT for the first time, following an unprecedented 97-episode run on our sister network VH1,” ​​said Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer and CMT’s Senior Vice President of Production. “A legendary series requires an equally epic kickoff, and we’re proud to have Brooks & Dunn, two of our genre’s greatest storytellers, helping mark its momentous return.”

The show includes Brooks & Dunn hits “Neon Moon,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “Only in America,” and more. The men play the songs with a full band and share the stories behind them.

Little Big Town also brought out their most beloved hits – although with markedly less production as is the theme for “CMT Campfire Sessions.” Situated with guitars around the campfire, members put a new spin on sing-along favorites as the flames added to the ambiance.

“Equally exciting is the return of our homegrown series CMT Campfire Sessions, beloved by artists and fans alike,” Comeaux continued. “Our favorite foursome Little Big Town shines bright in the intimate, fireside setting as they help us celebrate an upcoming slate of new must-see summertime jam sessions that mixes new music and greatest hits. Whether around the campfire or in front of a small crowd of devoted fans, both of these series strip the music back to its very core: storytelling.”

Both “CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town” and “CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn” will premiere as part of the brand’s first-ever CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK, featuring a week of entirely original programming, kicking off with the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 at 8p/7c on CBS and Paramount+.