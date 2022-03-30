BREAKING: Miranda Lambert Announces Las Vegas Residency: “Velvet Rodeo”

Multi-platinum artist Miranda Lambert is set to bring her Texas twang to sin city for a 24-date residency starting in September of 2022. Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency is expected to take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The must-see show will kick off on Friday, September 23, and will run until April 2023. Lambert’s live performance is designed exclusively for the Zappos Theater, as ticketholders will receive an up-close and personal opportunity to see chart-topping tracks and fan-favorite hits from her seven No.1 studio albums.

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, will also be sharing singles from her forthcoming collection, “Palomino.” The highly anticipated project is slated to be released on April 29 – leaving enough time for country fans to learn every sing-along anthem.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” shared Lambert in a recent statement. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing, and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Party-goers could snag their tickets starting Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to presale on Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. PT.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” Dates

September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30

October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8

November 2022: 26, 27, 30

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9