Nashville Newcomer Shy Carter Set To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut: “This Opportunity Is Truly A Dream Come True”

Country music breakout artist Shy Carter will soon be stepping into the sacred wooden circle at the Grand Ole Opry. The Warner Music Nashville singer is set to make his Opry debut on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

While Carter’s captivating genre-bending sound may be new to some, his innovative knack for songwriting has been put to the test by notable names in Nashville for quite some time. Country stars Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Nelly, and even pop icon Jennifer Lopez noticed Carter’s unmatched talents early on.

Alongside legendary musicians, Carter managed to cultivate chart-topping tracks like “Stuck Like Glue” by Sugarland, Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” McGraw’s 2019 hit “Way Down,” and more. However, it is the way he carefully blends his gospel roots, R&B background, and soulful vocals with traditional country that makes Carter a cut above the rest.

As the budding vocalist pushes the boundaries of mainstream country, the seasoned singer-songwriter will be introducing the Opry crowd to a fresh sound to prove that the genre is evolving.

“I’m so excited to be performing at the Grand Ole Opry. What a surreal moment” shared Carter in a statement. “I’m grateful to the wonderful people at the Opry for embracing me and my music. This opportunity is truly a dream come true, and I really can’t believe it’s actually happening! Here we go baby! Woo-hoo!”

The hitmaker was invited to play at the legendary venue while performing at a CMA Songwriters Series appearance at C2C: Country to Country in London, UK. Songstress Caitlyn Smith broke the career-altering news to Carter in front of a high-energy audience.



“We moved to town about the same time, right, Shy? You were one of my first co-writes in Nashville,” said Smith under the spotlight. “This guy has written hits for a million-billion of people. He has been working his a** off and is an artist in his own right. He is a dreamer like me. Well, here’s the deal…Shy Carter, how would you like to make your Opry debut on April 16?” she asked.

The offer does not come as a surprise, as Carter recently released his first body of work as a recording artist, “The Rest Of Us.” The eight-track collection includes razor-sharp lyrics, vulnerable storytelling, and party playlist-worthy bangers.

“This EP is good music for good people!” he gushed upon release. “We’ve got something for everyone – the party people, the people who are feeling the feels… and the rest of us! Much love to my team, my producer, my co-writers, and all y’all beautiful people,” he added.

The project produced by GRAMMY Award-winner David Garcia includes the smash hit, “Beer With My Friends,” featuring multi-platinum artist Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy. Within the good-vibe drinking song, fans are transported back in time with their ‘90s country-inspired chorus.

Following Carter’s Opry debut, he is expected to take center stage at Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30 in Indio, California. Tickets are currently available for Carter’s milestone performance at the legendary venue, here.