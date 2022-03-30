Nashville Newcomer Shy Carter Set To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut: “This Opportunity Is Truly A Dream Come True”

Country music breakout artist Shy Carter will soon be stepping into the sacred wooden circle at the Grand Ole Opry. The Warner Music Nashville singer is set to make his Opry debut on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

While Carter’s captivating genre-bending sound may be new to some, his innovative knack for songwriting has been put to the test by notable names in Nashville for quite some time. Country stars Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Nelly, and even pop icon Jennifer Lopez noticed Carter’s unmatched talents early on.

Alongside legendary musicians, Carter managed to cultivate chart-topping tracks like “Stuck Like Glue” by Sugarland, Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” McGraw’s 2019 hit “Way Down,” and more. However, it is the way he carefully blends his gospel roots, R&B background, and soulful vocals with traditional country that makes Carter a cut above the rest.

As the budding vocalist pushes the boundaries of mainstream country, the seasoned singer-songwriter will be introducing the Opry crowd to a fresh sound to prove that the genre is evolving.

“I’m so excited to be performing at the Grand Ole Opry. What a surreal moment” shared Carter in a statement. “I’m grateful to the wonderful people at the Opry for embracing me and my music. This opportunity is truly a dream come true, and I really can’t believe it’s actually happening! Here we go baby! Woo-hoo!”

The hitmaker was invited to play at the legendary venue while performing at a CMA Songwriters Series appearance at C2C: Country to Country in London, UK. Songstress Caitlyn Smith broke the career-altering news to Carter in front of a high-energy audience.





