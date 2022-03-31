Tim McGraw Responds to Kat & Alex’s Spanish Rendition of “Humble And Kind”

On Tuesday (March 29), country husband-and-wife duo Kat & Alex shared a remarkable bilingual rendition of Tim McGraw’s “Humble And Kind” on social media. The two start by delivering the single in English and wrapped the uplifting chorus in Spanish.

To spread the message, McGraw tackled the Spanish version called “Nunca Te Olvides De Amar” in order to reach a larger demographic. The title that simply translates to “Never Forget to Love” was initially adapted into Spanish by respected singer-songwriter Claudia Brant.

“Did y’all all know @thetimmcgraw sang “Humble and Kind” in Spanish? #latincountry #latino #countrymusic #timmcgraw #humbleandkind,” the duo pointed out to their followers.

The captivating cover garnered over 35.9K views in less than 24 hours and received praise from country music fans in the comments.

“This is absolutely bone-chilling! You guys are just amazing,” gushed a fan. “Please keep singing in English and Spanish. Being in a biracial marriage, we both can enjoy your songs!!!,” another one added.

The way the “American Idol” alums flawlessly sprinkled in Latin spice caught McGraw’s attention and encouraged him to share the must-watch reel on his personal account.

“I’ve always felt Humble & Kind was such a universal song…thanx @katandalex for covering it!” he said beside the mashup that displays the duo’s contagious genre-bending sound and memorizing harmonies.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, the hitmaker went into detail about his underlining motive and why “Nunca Te Olvides De Amar” holds sentimental value.

“I’ve said repeatedly that ’Humble and Kind’ has a universal message, so singing the song in Spanish, for me, is a way to really stand up to that statement,” the hitmaker told Billboard in a previous interview. “It’s one thing to say ’I’m being universal’ and it’s another thing for me to try to reach out across a language barrier and put in the effort to deliver that same message. To make someone understand that you’re trying to love them through a song and work to make people feel it is a pretty cool thing. My Spanish may not be perfect, my accent may not be perfect, but if I can reach out and touch someone in a language that’s not my own – that’s a good enough reason enough to try,” he added.

He continued to reveal that Spanish-speaking artist Claudia Brant had to play with the lyrics to keep the inspiring message intact.

“In songwriting, language has to rhyme and fit into the phrasing of the melody, so the song doesn’t translate exactly word for word. But Claudia Brant did an incredible job of translating the sentiment and heart of ’Humble and Kind’ into ’Nunca Te Olvides de Amar,’ he mentioned to the publication.

“Humble and Kind” is not the only Spanish track Kat & Alex recently dominated, as they previously covered “Heaven” by Kane Brown, George Strait’s “How Bout Them Cowgirls,” and even Adele’s “Easy On Me.” On the heels of their new single “I Want It All,” the country outliers will be hitting the road with Restless Road on the Bar Friends Tour come April 6.