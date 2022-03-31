CMT Unveils First CMT Music Awards Week Programming

CMT unveiled its first CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK on Thursday, boasting a string of star-studded specials set to air April 9 – April 15.

The week launches April 9 with “Hot 20 Countdown LIVE,” the series’ inaugural LIVE special, followed by the “CMT Music Awards Nominee Special” (April 10) and the “CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Special” (April 11) to give fans a window into the glamour leading up to the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, which air (8 p.m.-11 p.m. LIVE ET/delayed PT) on Monday, April 11, on CBS.

CMT’s longtime host Cody Alan and CMT’s new personality Carissa Culiner will helm much of CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK with help from correspondent Rissi Palmer on “Hot 20 Countdown Live” and Ashley ShahAhmadi during the Red Carpet Special.

“CMT Hot 20 Countdown” goes LIVE for the first time from downtown Nashville 9 a.m. (ET) April 9 with a three-hour special that includes a sneak peek of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS from co-host Kelsea Ballerini and a chat with Carrie Underwood about her 23-award winning streak from her Las Vegas residency. In addition, “Hot 20” goes behind the scenes as hosts go backstage at show rehearsals and count down the week’s top music videos. Notable appearances include Blake Shelton and Jimmie Allen, with Tenille Arts, Chapel Hart, Palmer, and Elvie Shane performances.

Alan and Culiner will host “CMT Music Awards Nomination Special” – a half-hour celebration featuring CMT MUSIC AWARDS nominees 9 p.m. (ET) April 10. Underwood is back to share her CMT Music Awards memories, and Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett will chat about their nominated videos. CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host actor Anthony Mackie will share his excitement as he prepares for the awards show.

ShahAhmadi will join Alan and Culiner for the hour leading up to the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS for the “CMT MUSIC AWARDS RED CARPET SPECIAL” that begins at 7 p.m. (ET) April 11 on CMT. Jordan Davis will perform his hit “Buy Dirt” during the show.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK will culminate with “CMT Music Awards Extended Cut,” featuring 30 minutes of bonus content Friday, 8 p.m. (ET), April 15 on CMT. Previously announced specials slated for CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK include “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends,” “CMT Campfire Sessions” and “CMT Storytellers.”