Keith Urban Encourages Fans To Let Loose In New Feel-Good Anthem, “Nightfalls”

Although the new release does not shine a light on Urban’s impressive guitar skills and signature riffs, his robust vocals are flawlessly backed by a keyboard and heavy drum beats. The delicate blend of instrumentals generated a radio-ready anthem, that is also perfect for his rowdy Vegas residency or upcoming worldwide tour.

“Nightfalls” arrives just weeks before the multi-platinum musician jet sets to the U.K. to kick start his Speed Of Now Tour on April 28. In June, Urban will make his way back to the states to embark on his nationwide trek with breakout star Ingrid Andress.

Country music enthusiasts expected the Australian singer-songwriter to drop “Nightfalls,” as he has been teasing the love-centric single on social media.

On Tuesday (March 29), the 54-year-old took his devoted fans backstage at his must-see Vegas residency at Caesars Palace to break the news. With hit sitcom “Friends” playing in the background – Urban started to reveal his secretive project. In that very moment, his phone “unintentionally” crashed on the ground – interrupting the announcement.

“It’s Keith here. I’m backstage in Las Vegas. We’ve just done a bunch of shows this last week. So fun, and we’ve got more this week. We also have something exciting to tell you. We have a brand new song coming out this Thursday, and it’s called ’Night…” he added while also leaving his listeners on the edge of their seats with a final graphic that read, “To be continued.”

“The one where the phone falls in the middle of making an announcement: Part 1,” he said in the Instagram caption alongside the video.

One day later (March 30), the singer picked his phone back up and shared the highly anticipated title.

“The one where the phone “falls” in the middle of making an announcement: part 2. NIGHTFALLS, out everywhere Thursday. Midnight LA / 8 am London/6 pm Sydney,” he shared. “U.K.!! Tune in to @zoetheball @bbcradio2 for the world premiere tomorrow morning.”

The summertime banger is currently available to stream everywhere. Urban is set to perform at the 2022 CMT Awards on April 11 from 8 pm – 11 pm on CBS.