Kane Brown Says He Almost Joined Restless Road: “It didn’t work out, thank God”

“I remember talking to Kane and being like, ’What did you sing for your audition?’ He was like, ’I sang Gettin’ You Home by Chris Young.’ I was like, ’Well, that’s what I sang for my audition.’ We all started to think, Wow, they’re pitting us against one another. They’re going to pick the best country singer out of all of us. Then turns out they actually had a different plan in mind. They thought it’d be great if we formed a band. Kane wanted to go his own direction and be a solo artist.”

Restless Road member Colton Pack stayed in touch with Brown over the years, and the relationship led to Restless Road getting back together and moving to Nashville – at Brown’s insistence.

“Kane hit me up in 2019,” Pack said. “I wasn’t even in the group [anymore], and I hadn’t talked to Kane in a couple of years, probably at that point in time. He said, ’Hey man, I’m starting a label, and I’m looking for somebody to go out on tour with and was thinking of you guys.’ That made me come to Nashville, and Zach and Garret were both working regular jobs. I talked to them, and we were like, ’Let’s give it a shot.'”

It’s safe to say that the gamble paid off – for Brown and Restless Road.

Brown is the leading nominee at the 2022 CMT Music Awards that will air live from Nashville (8 p.m. -11 p.m. (ET) on April 11 on CBS.