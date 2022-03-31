FOR KING + COUNTRY Host Online Fundraising Concert for Ukraine from Breathtaking Mojave Desert

Country music fans met Grammy-winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY in 2019 when the Australian brother duo teamed with Dolly Parton for a duet on their song “God Only Knows.” They performed with Parton on the CMA Awards and their version of “Little Drummer Boy” went viral after they wowed at CMA Country Christmas.

The duo, comprised of Joel and Luke Smallbone, recently released their new album “What Are We Waiting For?” which landed at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart. They decided to celebrate by giving back.

FOR KING + COUNTRY is hosting an online concert fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian refugees through Convoy Of Hope. The men performed new songs from “What Are We Waiting For?” including their current crossover single “RELATE,” “Love Me Like I Am,” “TOGETHER” and “Broken Halos” with a full band at sunset from the Mojave Desert in California.

