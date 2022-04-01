2022 CMT Music Awards Reveal The Judds Will Reunite to Perform on the Show

The Judds are reuniting for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, the network revealed on Friday.
The performance marks the first time the beloved mother-daughter duo will sing together on a nationally televised awards show in more than two decades.
Fans can watch the historical moment when Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie host the 2022 CMT Music Awards 8 p.m. (ET) from downtown Nashville April 11 on CBS Television Network and Paramount+.
The Judds chose their unifying hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” for the show and will perform the chart-topper in front of the hallowed Country Music Hall of Fame, where they will officially be inducted in May in the modern era category.
“I want to be open to having somebody celebrate me,” Naomi Judd said of the duo’s induction ceremony. “I was a single working mom for all those years, and I just got kicked in the face and let down, and so many bad things happened to me. I’m at a place now where (if) somebody says, ’Thank you,’ I say, ’I appreciate that.'”