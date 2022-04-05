LISTEN: Jason Aldean Releases Breakup Banger, “God Made Airplanes”

Jason Aldean provided country music fans with another sneak peek into his forthcoming record, “Georgia.”

The hitmaker recently released breakup banger “God Made Airplanes.” The mid-tempo track was penned by John Morgan, Jessi Alexander, and the Warren Brothers’ Brad and Brett Warren.

The razor-sharp lyrics convey a narrative about a man struggling to heal a broken heart following a breakup. Throughout the single, Aldean explains why the character wants to escape reality by snagging a one-way ticket to get lost in the clouds.

“That’s why god made airplanes | And runways and half priced ticket one ways | If I can get high up off the ground | Ain’t got the wheel can’t turn around |Show me a place without her in it | I’ll be there in a new york minute |Cause if I’m driving I might hit the brakes | That’s why god made airplane | That’s why god made airplanes,” the hitmaker sings in the emotional-driven chorus.

