64th Grammy Awards Winners List: Chris Stapleton Is An Early Winner

The Grammy Awards will air 8 p.m. (ET) today on CBS, but the pre-telecast is underway now.

Much of the country music community and its neighbors are in Las Vegas waiting to hear their names called at the 64th Grammy Awards, which are underway now at the MGM Grand. To honor the approximately 80 categories, the pre-telecast kicked off at 3:30 p.m. (ET) and can be viewed here.

Because there is such limited space on televised portion of the Grammy Awards that will air 8 p.m. (ET) on CBS, the bulk of the country categories and the categories that include country singers are revealed in the pre-telecast. The pre-telecast also includes a performance from country music’s New Artist of the Year nominee Jimmie Allen and beloved Americana artist Allison Russell.

Here’s list of country and country-adjacent categories as well as categories that include country singers, which will be updated in real time.

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Driver’s License” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“—Til We Meet Again (Live)” — Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” — Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” — Ledisi

“That’s Life” — Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” — Dolly Parton

Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” — Justin Bieber

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo



Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs” — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit” — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)

“Distance” — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth Wvh)

“Find My Way” — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)



R&B Song

“Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany

“Chi” — Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All” — Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne – WINNER

“Glad You Exist” — Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King & Miranda Lambert



Country Album

“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) – WINNER

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God” — Dante Bowe Ffaturing Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful” — Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help” — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost” — Cece Winans – WINNER

“Wait on You” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (HOPE Mix)” — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

“Man of Your Word” — Chandler Moore & Kj Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe for It” — Cece Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Cece Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters – WINNER

“Jireh” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Gospel Album

“Changing Your Story” — Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition” — Maverick City Music

“Jonny X Mali: Live in LA” — Jonathan Mcreynolds & Mali Music

“Believe for It” — Cece Winans – WINNER

Contemporary Christian Music Album

“No Stranger” — Natalie Grant

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2” — Israel & New Breed

“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe

“Citizen of Heaven (Live)” — Tauren Wells

“Old Church Basement” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – WINNER



Roots Gospel Album

“Alone With My Faith” — Harry Connick Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother” — Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“Songs for the Times” — The Isaacs

“My Savior” — Carrie Underwood – WINNER

American Roots Performance

“Cry” — Jon Batiste – WINNER

“Love and Regret” — Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” — The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck

“Same Devil” — Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer” — Allison Russell

American Roots Song

“Avalon” — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me a Fool” — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry” — Jon Batiste & Steve Mcewan, songwriters (Jon Batiste) – WINNER

“Diamond Studded Shoes” — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer” — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Americana Album

“Downhill From Everywhere” — Jackson Browne

“Leftover Feelings” — John Hiatt With the Jerry Douglas Band

“Native Sons” — Los Lobos – WINNER

“Outside Child” — Allison Russell

“Stand for Myself” — Yola

Bluegrass Album

“Renewal” — Billy Strings

“My Bluegrass Heart” — Béla Fleck – WINNER

“A Tribute to Bill Monroe” — The Infamous Stringdusters

“Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) — Sturgill Simpson

“Music Is What I See” — Rhonda Vincent

Folk Album

“One Night Lonely [Live]” — Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History” — Tyler Childers

“Wednesday” (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham

“They’re Calling Me Home” — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – WINNER

“Blue Heron Suite” — Sarah Jarosz



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Remixed Recording

“Back to Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub) — Booker T, Remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)” — Spencer Bastin, Remixer (Papa Roach)

“Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)” — Tracy Young, Remixer (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out (3Sscape Drm Remix)” — 3scape Drm, Remixer (Zedd & Griff)

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)” — Dave Audé, Remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)” — Mike Shinoda, Remixer (Deftones)

“Talks (Mura Masa Remix)” — Alexander Crossan, Remixer (PVA)



Orchestral Performance

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9” — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline” — Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy” — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)