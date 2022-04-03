64th Grammy Awards: Brothers Osborne Emotional, “I Don’t Know What I Did To Get So Lucky”

Brothers Osborne were filled with tears, disbelief, and gratitude as they accepted the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo Group Performance for “Younger Me” Sunday afternoon at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
“This song was written in response to me coming out,” T.J. Osborne said, his eyes red, brimming, and his voice cracking with emotion. “I never thought I’d be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality, and I certainly never thought I’d be here on this stage accepting a Grammy, especially after having done something that felt like was going to be life-changing potentially in a negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy Award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to get so lucky.”