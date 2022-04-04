2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

The six finalists for Video of the Year were also revealed.

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers.

On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.

Emerging artists Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith, will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

In addition, the six finalists for Video of the year were also revealed.

The CMT Music Awards is country music’s only fan-voted awards show, and country music fans used their votes to cull the night’s top category of Video of the Year from 12 to six. Those who made the cut are:

– Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

– Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

– Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – ‘half of my hometown”

– Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

– Cody Johnson – “Til You Can’t”

– Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, co-hosted by Ballerini and “Captain America” actor Anthony Mackie, will broadcast live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) Monday, April 11 on CBS, the first time the show will appear on the network. The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. CMT will air CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT with an additional 30 minutes of performances and bonus footage 8 p.m. (ET) Friday, April 15.

Voting is open at vote.cmt.com.