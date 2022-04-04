Luke Combs Teases Romantic Unreleased Single, “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Country music superstar Luke Combs took to social media late last night (April 3) to tease fans with an unreleased track titled, “The Kind Of Love We Make.” The audio file revealed a short snippet of the romantic-driven chorus, where Combs effortlessly uses imagery to verbally set the scene of an intimate moment.

“We’ve been burnin’ both ends | Keepin’ the lights on | So I’ve been thinkin’ we need a little time alone | So whatcha say we cancel out plans | Tonight I’m only gonna be your man | Let’s get some candles burning and some records turning | All the lights down low| Take it nice and slow |The way your body’s moving | Keep doing what you’re doing | To me all night long | Writing out love song | Girl, I want it, gotta have it | Let the passion take us to a higher place | Making the kind of love we make,” the country crooner passionately sings.

The multi-platinum artist penned the sensual lyrics alongside songsmiths Jamie Davis, Dustin Nunley, and The Brothers Hunt. Combs’ Southern-rock sound intertwined with a steady drumbeat and electrifying guitar chords produced a mid-tempo melody, perfect for a date night or a party-like stadium banger.

Within less than 24 hours – the sneak peek garnered over 963.2K views and 182.6K likes on TikTok alone. Devoted country music fanatics rushed to the comment section to praise the unreleased single and to show their excitement for his forthcoming record.

“The suspense is killing me!!!” gushed a fan. “Can’t wait for the song and the album to drop ❤️‍🔥” shared another.

Fans have been waiting to hear the official instrumentals of “The Kind Of Love We Make,” as Combs showcased an acoustic version of the track in early October of 2021. While sitting on a couch with his co-writers, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer brought down the beat and captivated social media users with his striking vocal inflection.

Written a ton of songs over the last year and a half. Here’s one I wrote with The Brothers Hunt, Jamie Davis, and Dustin Nunley. It's called "The Kind of Love We Make." pic.twitter.com/peFfQKDMad — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) October 4, 2021

“The Kind Of Love We Make” is expected to live on his upcoming third studio album, which is set to drop “really soon,” according to the artist. The sexy single is just one of the hits the award-winning musician has tested out on social media. To date, Combs has surprised fans with “Joe,” “Five Leaf Clover,” “Growin’ Up and Getting’ Old,” “Tomorrow Me,” “See Me Now” “Good Ol’ Days,” “We Still Drink Beer,” and more.

The forthcoming record will follow his chart-topping 2020 deluxe edition LP, “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.”

“It’s been a long process. I was working on it really hard before this tour we did in the fall. I kind of took a pause on working on [the album] because I just really wanted to focus on that tour,” he said in the press conference. “We didn’t cancel one show. We had a lot of setbacks, you know – regulatory setbacks, things like that. But it was nice to be able to just focus on that, and that’s been the reason the album’s not out yet.”

He continued to clarify that the project is going to be “real good” and worth the wait because he has “been working hard on it for a long time.”

While fans hang tight for new music, they can purchase tickets to see him live and in-person on his three-show tour with Morgan Wade, Cody Johnson, and Zach Bryan. Combs is currently nominated for two 2022 CMT Music Awards for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for love song, “Forever After All.” The must-watch ceremony will air live on Monday, April 11 at 8 pm ET/ delayed PT on CBS and Paramount +.