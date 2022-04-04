Carrie Underwood Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog, Ace: “He Was A True Friend”

Country music icon Carrie Underwood is grieving the loss of her furry family member, Ace. Underwood’s rescue dog died on Sunday (April 3), in the same evening she scored Best Roots Gospel Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for her faith-based project, “My Savior.”

On Monday, April 4, the multi-platinum artist took to social media to break the news that her tiny pal had passed away. The eight-time Grammy Award winner uploaded a montage on social media featuring her four-legged friend.

“Last night, my sweet Ace left this world…he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed. He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest!” the hitmaker wrote in the caption. “He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours, and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows. He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end. I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side…💔,” she added.

Fans flooded the comment section to express their condolences and to show their endless support.

“I am so sorry! Losing a pet is the worst kind of pain 🙏,” shared a paw-parent. “So sorry for your loss. I know how hard it is. I wish they lived so much longer!!!” uttered another one while acknowledging that she’s not alone.

The vocalist has never shied away from displaying her love for Ace, as she most recently (March 23) participated in National Puppy Day on social media and shared an adorable tribute. The Instagram carousel included photos of Ace sporting a massive bow tie, rocking a human-like diaper, and the two sunbathing on the beach together.

“It’s #NationalPuppyDay! My babies might be all grown up now (even got one in diapers), but they’ll always be puppies in my heart! Be extra sweet to those furry family members today!❤️” the proud dog mom voiced.

Another time Ace wore a dapper bow tie was at Underwood’s Southern-style wedding to Mike Fisher in 2010. Following the special day, Underwood told PEOPLE that Ace was in attendance in a custom powder pink tuxedo and a sparkle-encrusted bow tie.

“He’ll be one of the ring bearers – he’s like my kid,” Underwood shared in the interview. “Ace is such a big part of my life,” she added.

Ace experienced several health complications and roadblocks with age. For instance, the resilient pooch suffered a herniated disc and had to undergo puppy physical therapy. Of course, Underwood kept her fans updated with his recovery journey.

The country music star recently wrapped her April leg of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre. The “Ghost Story” singer will pick back up on May 11 and will close out on May 21.