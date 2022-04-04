Jimmie Allen Reveals Third Album, Says It’s “A Lot More Personal”

</noscript> </div>

“No matter what kind of country you like, you should at least find one song in there that you love,” he says. “I really got to take my time with this thing.”

Like his past albums, Allen gave his third collection a personal name. While “Mercury Lane” was named for the street on which Allen grew up, “Bettie James” and “Bettie James Gold Edition” were named after his grandmother, Bettie Snead, and father, James “Big Jim” Allen. “Tulip Drive” is the name of the street where his late grandmother grew up.

“A lot of the songs on this album are from that time period,” Allen says in a statement. “I was in high school and college at a place where I was just learning a lot of life lessons from my grandmother. I wanted to honor her by naming this album ‘Tulip Drive,’ after the street she lived on in Lewes, DE.”

Allen recently celebrated his third No. 1 hit, “Freedom Was a Highway,” which is a duet with Brad Paisley.