Jimmie Allen Reveals Third Album, Says It’s “A Lot More Personal”

Everything is coming up tulips for Jimmie Allen.
Allen, a New Artist nominee at the 64th Grammy Awards who also presented and performed during the pre-telecast, revealed his third album, “Tulip Drive,” will be available Friday, June 24. He’s set to perform the album’s lead single, “Down Home,” tonight (April 4) on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS.
“It feels great to be talking about the third album,” Allen says. “A lot of these songs are a lot more personal. A lot of my past songs are about relationships. They weren’t about me. It’s just relationships I saw on TV, relationships I saw my friends having, or stories I read online. This album is lots more about me.”