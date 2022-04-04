Elle King Opens Up About Being A Mother To Son Lucky: “I Love What He Has Transformed Me Into”

Country-rock powerhouse Elle King recently (April 3) opened up about her tiny bundle at home – son Lucky Levi Tooker. The 32-year-old caught up with PEOPLE hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons to talk about motherhood and how her son had the power to quickly change her.

“I love it. I love what he has transformed me into, which is a much more empathetic, grateful person,” the singer gushed to the outlet. “I try to wake up every day and practice that gratitude attitude.”

King assured the publication that becoming a mother has always been on her bucket list.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and he is the best gift. So I know that when I go home tonight, I’ve got the best trophy in a little chunky monkey baby boy,” the hitmaker expressed.

The vocalist welcomed her son into the world with fiancé Dan Tooker in early September of 2021. Before they received their miracle baby, King shared her struggle with infertility and pregnancy complications due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

King has been transparent with fans about her journey and has told her story time and time again to remind women who struggle with infertility that they are not alone.

“I’ve experienced loss, and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done. You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure,” King confided in the publication. “Then when [you get pregnant again], you’re so afraid to enjoy it and be happy because you’re so scared that it’s going to be taken away. Just because I’m having a pregnancy that’s going well now it doesn’t mean that I’m over losing any pregnancy.”

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” artist told Rubenstein and Parsons that she has not run into any challenges with her little one just yet because he’s only seven months old.

“So he’s still kind of immobile. I don’t really feel like I’ve had a lot of tough stuff yet until he’s mobile,” she said. “Ask me next year. Right now, he’s pretty chill. But I’m definitely going to be one of those moms with the backpack leash,” King said.

She also revealed the origin of her son’s name – Lucky Levi Tooker.

“I was born to lose, but I named my son Lucky. So hopefully, he’s got a different shot in life,” she concluded.

The genre-bending artist recently released her rendition of Joe Cocker’s track, “Feelin’ Alright.” The cover produced by Wendy Wang was recorded for the forthcoming DreamWorks Animation comedy, “The Bad Guys.” As country music fans eagerly wait for the motion picture to hit the big screen on April 22, they can stream her new up-tempo banger, “Out Yonder.”

King previously wrapped her headline trek and is now gearing up for her run on Chris Stapleton’s All American Roadshow Tour. Tickets to see the star live are currently available for purchase.