Garth Brooks Teams with Musicians On Call To Celebrate 1 Millionth Patient

Garth Brooks, who is in the midst of his sold-out stadium tour, made some time to give back recently when he teamed with Musicians On Call to help them commemorate the milestone of serving their 1 millionth patient.

The lucky lady is 87-year-old Marianna Mishik, a Staten Island, New York native who is recovering from an injury she sustained in a fall. Mishik is a lifelong country music fan, and she and Brooks connected over their mutual ties to the military, classic country songs and love of country music.

Brooks sang Mishik and her daughter a couple of songs during the virtual visit, and when the patient told him how much she loved to dance, he promised to take her dancing in Nashville when she was healed.

“My mother is one of the most incredible women and meeting Garth was an incredible experience,” said Mishik’s daughter Audrey Parente. “Music helps you put your mind somewhere else, especially country music; it gets down into your bones – and I’m hoping it will heal my mother’s bones!”

Musicians On Call (MOC) is a nonprofit that delivers live and recorded music to patients’ bedsides in healthcare facilities nationwide. MOC is celebrating the milestone of reaching 1 million people through its programs, including the Bedside Performance Program, Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy. The organization uses music to promote the healing process for hospital patients and their family members and offer moments of relief for caregivers. More than 800 volunteers and hundreds of recording artists have participated in these programs over the past 23 years.

“This is a monumental moment for Musicians On Call and everyone who has had a hand in touching the lives of one million patients, families and caregivers, bringing them joy through music during some of their toughest days,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “Thanks to the commitment of our volunteers and our partnerships with healthcare facilities, we’ve been able to use the healing power of music to improve the lives of so many people. We are deeply grateful to Garth Brooks for joining us in this celebration and creating an unforgettable moment for the 1 millionth person impacted by our programs. This is a day none of us will forget.”

For more information on Musicians on Call, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.