2022 CMT Music Awards: New Category Revealed with Superstar Nominees

The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and "Captain America" actor Anthony Mackie, will broadcast live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) Monday, April 11 on CBS, the first time the show will appear on the network.

CMT revealed an all-new socially-voted CMT Music Awards category – Trending Comeback Song of the Year – on Tuesday that honors iconic stars and their hits that not only stood the test of time but also recently found new popularity.

The nominees are:

–Alan Jackson – “Freight Train”

–Brooks & Dunn – “Neon Moon”

–Dolly Parton – “9 to 5”

–Reba McEntire – “I’m A Survivor”

–Sara Evans – “Suds in the Bucket”

–Shania Twain – “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

–Taylor Swift – “Love Story”

Beginning now and running through Saturday, fans can vote for their favorite nominees by swiping up on CMT’s Instagram story. The winner will be announced across CMT’s social platforms before the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS.

The announcement is just the latest from CMT, which is continuing a steady stream of information throughout the week as the network gears up for country music’s only fan-voted awards show.

Monday, CMT shared additional performers and its six finalists for the show’s top category, Video of the Year. Now the celebration’s musical line-up includes Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood, along with co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.

Emerging artists Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith, will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The final nominees for Video of the Year are:

– Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

– Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

– Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – ’half of my hometown”

– Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

– Cody Johnson – “Til You Can’t”

– Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. CMT will air CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT with an additional 30 minutes of performances and bonus footage 8 p.m. (ET) Friday, April 15.

Voting is open at vote.cmt.com.

