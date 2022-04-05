Garth Brooks Reveals Plans for Bar and Entertainment Space on Lower Broadway in Nashville

The entertainment complex will reside in a three-story, 40,000+ square foot property that he purchased in December.

Garth Brooks has touted the idea of his “Friends in Low Places” bar on Lower Broadway in the past, and Tuesday he made it official.

Brooks did not reveal the name of the property but shared that he will open a new entertainment concept and bar at 411 Broadway in Nashville, which is the heart of the famed Lower Broadway entertainment district.

The entertainment complex will reside in a three-story, 40,000+ square foot property that he purchased in December of 2021 via 411, LLC.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” Brooks said in a statement. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

Brooks partnered with Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company owned by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg, to help him complete the project the way that he envisions it.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” the Goldbergs said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

More information regarding the concept and the bar’s opening will be announced as the details become available.