Maren Morris Breaks Amazon Music Global Streaming Record With “Humble Quest”

Multiple 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee Maren Morris took to social media to share that “Humble Quest” broke the record for the most first-day and first-week streams on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist.

“@MarenMorris is in her “Humble” era, so we’ll go ahead and do that bragging for her 👑” the Instagram photo read. “Congratulations on globally breaking the record for the most first-day and first-week streams on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist, with “Humble Quest”🥇”

The multi-platinum artist did not hesitate to thank her devoted fan base for bringing the record to new heights and helping her achieve the career milestone.

“Y’all have lost your ever loving minds 🤯” gushed the hitmaker with gratitude. “Thank you so, so much for this 😭 🙌” she added.

Notable Nashville names such as – Rita Wilson, Karen Fairchild, Jennifer Nettles, Brittney Spencer, and more rushed to the comments to praise the 11-song project.

“It’s so good Maren,” Wilson pointed out. “You’re incredible! And the album is beautiful! So deserving,” expressed a listener.

While wrapping her head around the news, the female trailblazer took to her Instagram story to share that she is “still processing” and to thank fans for a “dream week.”

“Humble Quest” debuted at No.2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart today (April 5). Morris penned the new album that was released on March 25 alongside husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins, Jon Green and was produced by Greg Kurstin.

Morris started working on the collection in the midst of the global pandemic, while life quickly began to change. In true singer-songwriter fashion, the hitmaker pulled from real-life experiences and placed pen to paper.

Motherhood, her career, and the death of good friend and collaborator, Michael Busbee are just some of the hard-hitting topics within the transformative track list.

“She felt control over life quickly slipping until she had an epiphany—she was never in control in the first place. This inspired her to reckon with the concept of humility as she thought about how the goal of appearing humble puts artists, especially women, in a box with unrealistic demands,” shared a statement upon album release. “’Humble Quest’ documents Maren’s journey to redefining humility on her own terms as a grounded state of understanding one’s own truth rather than the capacity to appear authentic to others.”

The award-winning vocalist is expected to bring “Humble Quest” out on tour in June and will hit iconic venues from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater. Tickets to see Morris live are currently available for purchase, here.