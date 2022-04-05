Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Laine Hardy and More Team for “American Idol” Reunion Show

“American Idol” superstars will return to the legendary stage on May 2 for “The Great Idol Reunion.”

The fan-favorite singing competition, “American Idol” is officially in full swing! With reality TV junkies invested in the rivalry, ABC has even more in-store.

In honor of the 20th Anniversary of “American Idol,” showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick told Deadline that the franchise is currently planning a star-studded birthday party. Familiar faces from former seasons are set to come together on May 2 for a must-watch event called, “The Great Idol Reunion.”

Notable names such as Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence, and Grace Kinstler will return to the legendary stage to showcase their astonishing vocals and growth as performers.

Eric McCandless

According to Deadline, the musicians will be paired together to deliver duets based on which season they were on or will be matched roughly by when they appeared on the show.

For instance, Season 10 contestants turned country hitmakers Alaina and McCreery will sing together. The “You Time” singer scored the grand title on Season 10, and Alaina walked away as the runner-up.

Studdard, who brought home the win on Season 2, will sing with Sparks (Season 6), Cook (Season 7) will be paired with Allen (Season 8), Hardy (Season 17) will join forces with Laci Kaye Booth (Season 17), Poppe (Season 16) will perform alongside Hutchinson (Season 16), and Spence (Season 19) will team up with Kinstler, who came in third place on the latest season.

“It’s a testament to this show’s incredible legacy that we are able to celebrate 20 years of “American Idol” in this extraordinary way,” Wolflick told the publication. “We are so thrilled to welcome back some of our most beloved alumni from over the years to reunite on the Idol stage. “American Idol” continues to create superstars just as it has done since 2002 and bringing back these Idol icons is the perfect way to herald the next generation.”

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Music hopefuls on Season 20 who have successfully dominated Hollywood Week, are now battling it out for a spot in the Top 24. For the first time, the contestants take center stage with a live band in the Showstoppers round. The judges – Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie pair competitors up to go face-to-face in electrifying sing-offs.

“American Idol” airs every Sunday at 8 PM ET on ABC.