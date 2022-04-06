Lily Rose Becomes First Country Singer To Be Named Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist At 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

Lily Rose: "We still have a long way to go, and this right here is a huge win. A huge win for Country music."

Country music newcomer Lily Rose recently scored her first career accolade. She was recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, April 2, in Los Angeles.

The prestigious award honors Rose’s critically acclaimed debut collection,”Stronger Than I Am,” and her work within the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve known I was part of the LGBTQ community for 15 years now, but to be nominated with a GLAAD Award in Country music is something I’m really really proud of,” shared Rose just moments before the surprise reveal from GLAAD’s Anthony Ramos. “[There are] things that we all have our eyes on in some capacity, but there are ones that are really important, and that’s what’s making me emotional. How important this is. I’m really thankful for people like Shane McAnally and Brandi Carlile and so many other folks, even Ellen in entertainment in general, that walked so we could run. We still have a long way to go, and this right here is a huge win. A huge win for Country music. I’m humbled.”

Rose, who is part of the 2022 class of CMT’s Next Women of Country, took to social media to share the news and to explain why the achievement is not just a massive milestone in her book, but also a historical moment within country music.

The Instagram carousel includes Rose’s emotional reaction when Ramos crowned her as GLAAD’S Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and a short video of Rose addressing her devoted fan base.

“Y’all, I can’t believe we won that GLAAD Award, Breakthrough Artist of The Year all-genre. I am so humbled, and obviously, you can tell when Anthony from GLAAD presented me with the award and the win overcome with emotion,” she shared with gratitude. “It’s a huge win for country music. We have a long way to go, but I think it’s moving the needle, and it’s really special. I just want to shed light on my team who have unapologetically let me be me and have always seen my authenticity,” Rose stressed before rattling off names from her supportive camp.

T.J. Osborne, who recently became the first openly gay artist signed to a major country label, and other LGBTQ+ allies ran to the comment section to congratulate the budding songstress and to thank her for knocking down walls within the genre.

“That’s amazing, Lily! Congratulations,” said Osborne. “Wow!!! Your presence and musical excellence means so much to so many people ♥ 🌈”, shared another.

Ahead of her win, Rose sat down with CMT to talk about her upcoming wedding with her fiancée Daira Eamon and how she’s using the power of music to advocate for the LGBTQ + community.

“I love this genre. It’s the reason why I’m in this genre,” Rose gushed before her Chicago show (March 25). “My goal is that kids can just sprint and have all the exact opportunities and just get treated with kindness.”

The fearless female pioneer is currently out on the road with Chris Lane on his Fill Them Boots Tour. Come summer, Rose will be joining Sam Hunt for various festival dates.