“The Home Edit” Transforms Kelsea Ballerini’s Tour Bus: “They Made It Really Cute, Feels Like Christmas”

Powerhouse vocalist Kelsea Ballerini recently appeared in the latest episode of “Get Organized With The Home Edit” on Netflix. The multi-platinum artist turned to the dream team behind the hit television show, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, to transform her tour bus into a comfortable living space.
Nashville-based business owners Shearer and Teplin established their company “The Home Edit” in 2015, and since opening their doors – notable names within the entertainment industry have been paying the professional organizers big bucks to invade their closets, offices, and even pantries.
With a fine eye for interior design and a love for categorizing, the two magically convert chaotic clutters into aesthetically pleasing spaces. Country hitmakers such as Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, and FGL’s Tyler Hubbard have welcomed the entrepreneurs into their homes.
“The Home Edit” official Instagram account recently (April 5) shared a snippet of the Netflix episode featuring the “I Quit Drinking” singer and gave fans a sneak peek inside her swoon-worthy tour bus.
“Love getting @kelseaballerini ready for months on the road with streamlined systems 🌈 ✨ Watch how we transformed her home away from home on Get Organized with The Home Edit now streaming on @Netflix,” the company wrote in the caption alongside the video.
Within the quick clip, Shearer and Teplin surprise the country songstress with the eye-catching transformation. The dramatic makeover caught Ballerini off guard, as she walked onto the bus and instantly squealed with excitement.
“Oh, my God!” she yelled while looking at her spotless living room with pink décor. “It’s so much cuter! It’s beautiful. It’s serving me, like, let’s-go-to-the-beach vibes. It makes me so happy. They made it really cute. Feels like Christmas,” she gushed with a smile ear-to-ear.
Within the Season 2 trailer, the dynamic duo captures the singer-songwriter exploring her tour bus for the first time following the renovations. The teaser display’s her color-coded wardrobe, visually pleasing pantry cupboards, and of course, a glam room made for a COVERGIRL.