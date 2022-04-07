Jason Aldean with Bryan Adams, Jimmie Allen with Monica and Little Big Town, and Thomas Rhett with Riley Green will perform.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards just got even more stacked with superstar talent. Thursday, CMT revealed new collaborations, including Jason Aldean with Bryan Adams, Jimmie Allen with Monica and Little Big Town, and Thomas Rhett with Riley Green. Walker Hayes also joined the line-up of performers.

In addition, a host of celebrities were announced as presenters. Allen, Gabby Barrett, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy F. Gibbons, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Joel McHale, Kacey Musgraves, Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France + Antoni Porowski, LeAnn Rimes, Dylan Scott and Dennis Quaid will help hand out awards and welcome performers to the stage.

Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie will host the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will air live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) Monday on CBS. Previously announced performers include Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and the first televised performance from The Judds in more than two decades. Up and coming artists Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The night’s leading nominees include Kane Brown with four nods; Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees BRELAND and Cody Johnson with three nominations each. Other first-time nominees are Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, H.E.R., Paul Klein of LANY, MacKenzie Porter, Elvie Shane, Caitlyn Smith and Brittney Spencer.

On the other side of the spectrum, with 23 wins, Carrie Underwood remains the most decorated artist in CMT history. She has the opportunity to walk away with two additional trophies Monday night – her 10th “Video of the Year” win and “Collaborative Video of the Year” trophy, both for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

Fan voting for the six “Video of the Year” finalists remains open at vote.cmt.com. The top three videos will be announced on April 11, and the winner will be revealed LIVE in-show.

Country music fans can catch the awards show a second with some additional content 8 p.m. April 15 when CMT airs CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT. The bonus version comes with 30 additional minutes of new performances and extra content.