CMT Music Awards Flashback: Five Musicians Who Scored Breakthrough Video Of The Year

Come Monday (April 11), country music fans will witness several Nashville newcomers turned bona fide stars take center stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

The highly anticipated ceremony hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and critically acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie will feature performances by Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, and more.

In addition to country icons, several rising stars like BRELAND, Elvie Shane, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, Tenille Arts, and Caitlyn Smith will be acknowledged within the competitive Breakthrough Video of The Year category for their captivating clips that quickly became the talk of the town.

The next budding singer-songwriter is set to be crowned at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, from Nashville. Music-goers can tune in at 8 p.m. (ET) on CBS, but until then, CMT is looking back to see which notable names have walked away with the prestigious accolade within the last five years.

2021: Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

