Watch: Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr Shares Her Heart Wrenching Birth Story

When Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr checked into the hospital in December due to complications with her pregnancy, the goal was to make it to 28 weeks of gestation. Her doctor wanted her to remember that number because so much fetal development happened leading up to the 28th week.
The Kerrs still thought they’d be going home well before then, Tae said. They didn’t.
Leighton Grace Kerr was born at 28 weeks on Jan. 17. On April 6, her official due date, Tae shared her birth story, including a host of personal videos from her time in the hospital, on Maddie & Tae’s YouTube page.
“My husband and I wanted to let you in on what life looked like the last four months and through the pregnancy,” Tae said. “Quite a lot has gone down.”
When Tae was 24 weeks pregnant, she went to the doctor for a routine check-up. Her cervix has been very slightly short for the duration of her pregnancy. While doctors assured her it wasn’t a significant threat, they still wanted to monitor measurements to ensure it didn’t worsen. It was December of 2021, and Tae, who was at the appointment without her husband, learned she was in preterm labor.
“During the ultrasound, they realized it had gotten worse, and I didn’t have much of a cervix left,” Tae said. “I got sent to the hospital immediately, met my husband there and was put on strict bed rest.”
She explains week one was a blur. The couple was trying to process what happened and were still in denial. Before they checked into the hospital, they thought they wouldn’t officially name their daughter until they saw her. However, with the health struggle ahead of them, they wanted people to be able to use her name when they prayed for her. Around day two, they chose Leighton Grace Kerr.