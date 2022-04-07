2022 CMT Music Awards: Black Pumas Honored to Represent Unity and Humanity for All People with Mickey Guyton

</noscript> </div>

But the idea of playing for country music fans transports Burton to a place of nostalgia.

“The feeling is like I’m sitting on top of my rooftop again, just myself and my acoustic guitar,” he said. “It feels almost stripped down. It feels pure. It feels American.”

A few years ago, Burton said, no one knew he existed unless they passed him on the pier or in the Los Angeles subway. He feels honored to have had the opportunity to grow his career from those humble beginnings to where he is today. Burton moved to Austin, Texas, when his music didn’t take root in California. A mutual friend heard Quesada was in search of a collaborator and told him Burton was the best singer he’d ever heard. Quesada reached out, but Burton took his time responding. When he finally did, Burton sang to him over the phone, and the deal was sealed.

Multiple Grammy nominations later, the men are set to make their debut at the CMT Music Awards with Guyton. They’ve worked with Guyton before, and Black Pumas are excited to rekindle the creativity.

“We had done something together, and I thought she was absolutely brilliant, beautiful,” Burton said. “We might have gotten put together for the music and the content of the songs chosen to be presented therein. With the political climate, our management and CMT got together and decided the collaboration was something the public needed to hear. I’m honored to be a part of such an organization on such a stage to say such a message I think that Mickey and Black Pumas really stand for. That’s just unity and humanity for all people.”