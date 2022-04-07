2022 CMT Music Awards: Black Pumas Honored to Represent Unity and Humanity for All People with Mickey Guyton

Monday country music fans will watch Mickey Guyton team with Grammy-nominated psychedelic soul duo Black Pumas at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. And while the pairing may seem unexpected to some, Black Puma member Eric Burton said that it makes sense when one considers the band’s origins.
He explained that he and his duo partner, Grammy Award-winning guitarist, producer Adrian Quesada, didn’t consider genre when creating their sound. They just knew what they liked: retro, vintage soul and hip hop. Before the band, Burton busked on the Santa Monica pier before moving to Austin, Texas, and started playing on the corner of 6th and Congress. The music, he said, was “quite folk.”
“I loved Bob Dylan and Neil Young and the Beatles,” he said. “I think that at the bare bones of the music, the songs started with just me and the guitar. To my knowledge, that’s how a lot of country music and grassroots like blues and folk music got started. It’s the same stuff; it’s just dressed in a different external aesthetic.”
Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie, the 2022 CMT Music Awards will air 8 p.m. (ET) Monday on CBS.