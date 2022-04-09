CMT Music Awards Flashback: Five Country Crooners Who Have Scored Male Video Of The Year

</noscript> </div>

The 2017 Male Video of the Year category was jammed-packed with fan-favorite nominees, such as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church. However, the Australian heartthrob snagged the accolade for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” Following the release, the romantic melody penned by Steven Lee Olsen, Hillary Lindsey, and Clint Lagerberg reached massive commercial and chart success. The mid-tempo track raced to the top of the US Billboard Hot Country Songs and sat at No.1 for 12 consecutive weeks. Director Carter Smith seamlessly brought the lyrics to life in a retro-inspired black-and-white music video.

“Thank you. Fans, everybody in the ‘Ville, thank you so much. You have no idea how much this means to me. I want to say a massive thank you to my wife, Nicole Mary. You have no idea how much of what I do she’s involved in every little piece of it, especially the videos and helping me,” the hitmaker said while accepting the award. “She hates me saying this, but she helps me so much make these videos what they are. To our little girls at home, Sunny and FiFi, we’ll bring you next time for sure. And just again to CMT and everybody who voted for this, it means everything to me,” Urban concluded.