CMT Music Awards Flashback: Five Country Crooners Who Have Scored Male Video Of The Year

CMT recalls the time Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Keith Urban earned Male Video of the Year.
On Monday, April 11, country music hitmakers will flock to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium for the 2022 CMT Music Awards. While notable nominees eagerly wait for their names to be called, multi-platinum artist Kelsea Ballerini and Hollywood A-lister Anthony Mackie will push the party along as co-hosts.

Country music fans can expect stars dressed to the nines in eye-catching ensembles and jaw-dropping performances by Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, and more.

During the star-studded affair, one lucky country crooner will walk away as the Male Video of the Year winner. The 2022 competition is stiff, with Cody Johnson, Eric Church, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Walker Hayes going head-to-head.

In honor of the friendly rivalry, CMT took a look back to when fan-favorite musicians scored the prestigious accolade. The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville at 8 p.m. (ET) Monday on CBS.

