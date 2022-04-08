Music

CMT Roundup: New Music From Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Cole Swindell

Caitlyn Smith, LeAnn Rimes and Miranda Lambert join fellow CMT Music Awards nominees Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Cole Swindell in releasing new songs this Friday.
by 1h ago

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) Monday on CBS. So this week we took a look at new music from the award show’s nominees.

Carrie Underwood, the record holder for most wins at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, has a new song out as does the show’s co-host Kelsea Ballerini along with LeAnn Rimes, Cole Swindell and Caitlyn Smith.

Ballerini will host country music’s only fan-voted awards show with actor Anthony Mackie. It was revealed today that Kenny Chesney will close the show, and there are three hours of music between the curtains.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.