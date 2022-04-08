CMT Roundup: New Music From Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Cole Swindell

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) Monday on CBS. So this week we took a look at new music from the award show’s nominees.

Carrie Underwood, the record holder for most wins at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, has a new song out as does the show’s co-host Kelsea Ballerini along with LeAnn Rimes, Cole Swindell and Caitlyn Smith.

Ballerini will host country music’s only fan-voted awards show with actor Anthony Mackie. It was revealed today that Kenny Chesney will close the show, and there are three hours of music between the curtains.

