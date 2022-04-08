2022 CMT Music Awards: Kenny Chesney Returns To CMT Music Awards Stage For First Time in Seven Years

When the sun goes down on the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, Kenny Chesney will be singing the show into the sunset with his hit “Beer in Mexico.”
CMT revealed today that Chesney will close the 2022 CMT Music Awards, a performance that marks his first time on the show in seven years.
Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie, the 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) Monday on CBS.
For Chesney, the performance is an opportunity to give viewers a preview of his upcoming stadium tour that will launch later this month in Florida, with support from Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. It’s also the chance to show off his new band members – drummer Nick Buda and guitarist Danny Rader, who might look familiar to people. Radar spent years touring with Keith Urban.