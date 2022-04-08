Cole Swindell Talks “Never Say Never,” Lainey Wilson and the 2022 CMT Music Awards

</noscript> </div>

“It just got frustrating, honestly,” Swindell said. “I didn’t know if it’d ever go out. We were just talking about Lainey. I’d already been a fan of hers, but I was, ’Oh my gosh, how? Why haven’t we done this? Is this possible, please?'”

Swindell was nervous when he sent her the song, and he said it was “the longest three-and-a-half minutes of my life” as he waited for her to respond. Because Wilson writes her own songs, he wasn’t sure she’d be willing to sing on one that she didn’t write.

“When she wrote back that she was in and she thought it was a big song, it was just the biggest sigh of relief I’ve had since playing somebody the first song I ever wrote,” he said.

A Top 5 country radio hit and climbing, “Never Say Never” is a passionate, call-and-answer power ballad that weaves the familiar tale of lovers who should stay away from each other – but can’t. Swindell believes that everyone has been there at some point, which is part of the song’s appeal.

“When you write and release songs, you obviously love them, or you wouldn’t release them,” Swindell said. “But there are several that kind of stand out, and you realize that was the next step in my career. That’s the way I honestly feel about the duet with Lainey. I think that’s gonna be one of those kinds of songs that whatever that next level is for me, I think that’s gonna help get me there.”

