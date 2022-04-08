Music

Cole Swindell Talks “Never Say Never,” Lainey Wilson and the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Cole Swindell was more nervous waiting to hear if Lainey Wilson liked "Never Say Never" than he's been since he played someone the first song he wrote.
Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson are double nominees at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday with the video for their chart-busting duet “Never Say Never.”

When they perform the song on the show, which airs live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) Monday on CBS, it will be the duet’s primetime debut.
“Never Say Never,” the follow-up to Swindell’s 10th No. 1 song “Single Saturday Night,” is from his new album “Stereotype” that was released today (April 8).

