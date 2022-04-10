Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Celebrate “If I Didn’t Love You” Ahead of 2022 CMT Music Awards

The video for Aldean and Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year and the night’s top honor, Video of the Year, at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will air live from Nashville 8 p.m. Monday on CBS.
But a few days ago, they celebrated the song with a much more intimate group of friends, family, the song’s writers and music industry partners at a No. 1 party at BMI in Nashville.
Written by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan, “If I Didn’t Love You” is Aldean’s 26th No. 1 song and Underwood’s 28th chart-topper. It is Morgan and Vaughn’s first No. 1 song as songwriters.