CMT Music Awards Flashback: Five Dream Teams Who Have Received Collaborative Video Of The Year

Any country music fanatic would agree that there is nothing like the tight-knit Nashville community. Seasoned singer-songwriters within the supportive space have become each other’s biggest cheerleaders and frequently turn to one another to elevate their artistry. When an artist from another genre wants to push their musical boundaries, country music stars welcome them with open arms.

Just this year alone, the genre has seen several fan-favorite musicians join forces to curate captivating collaborations. Come Monday, April 11, the 2022 CMT Music Awards will be honoring leading duets within the Collaborative Video of the Year category.

The competition is stiff, as numerous A-listers will be going head to head for the crown. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s vulnerable hit, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is in the running. Mackenzie Porter snagged her first CMT nomination with Dustin Lynch for “Thinking ‘Bout You.” And Nelly’s genre-bending duet “Lil Bit” with Florida Georgia Line has also scored a spot as well.

Of course, fans had the opportunity to vote for “If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley’s “Freedom Was A Highway,” the viral anthem “Buy Dirt” from Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan, and Kelsea Ballerini’s chart-topping single with Kenny Chesney, “half of my hometown.”

Now CMT is looking back in time to other partnerships that reached mainstream success and scored the prestigious accolade.

2021: Chris Young And Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

