2022 CMT Music Awards: Gabby Barrett Lives “Pick Me Up” in High-Rising Performance

“Pick Me Up” is Gabby Barrett’s new single that she wrote with Ross Copperman and Jon Nite.

Gabby Barrett’s performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards Monday epitomized her new single title – “Pick Me Up.”

During the performance, Barrett walked to the center of a hydraulic lift and slowly rose into the air. Earlier, co-host Kelsea Ballerini said that she had always wanted to use a hydraulic lift during a performance, and now that she had one, she explained she couldn’t use it. She said she hoped someone else got to have fun in her place, and it looked like Barrett was the lucky lady. Ballerini had to co-host the show from home because she tested positive for Covid-19 in the days immediately before the show.

“I didn’t really have a song in my repertoire that was laid-back-country – a riding down the backroads while listening to George Strait-type of song,” Barrett said in a statement. “I had to pay homage to George Strait because I feel like I’m being adopted into the Texas family with my husband being from Texas.”

The backroad ballad has lyrics including: You and Jesus can fix my soul | So pick me up, get me lost way out| Down a back two-lane| Little George Strait way on up | Get me outta my head and outta this town | And tell me no matter what | You’ll be by my side | Everything gonna be alright | Make the world go black, how you do me like that | When I climb up in your truck | Just pick me up

“Pick Me Up” is from Barrett’s “Goldmine Deluxe” album.