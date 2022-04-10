2022 CMT Music Awards: Gabby Barrett Joins All-Star Line-Up

Gabby Barrett will be performing at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount +.

“The CMT Music Awards are just such a fun show to be a part of, and I’m so honored to be performing,” Barrett exclusively told Entertainment Tonight. “This show is all about the fans, and I’m so grateful to all of you who have supported me and my music along the way!”

The “I Hope” singer did not reveal which song she will be singing Monday evening during the star-studded affair. However, she did confirm that the single has never been performed on live TV.

So excited to announce that @gabbybarrett_ is performing at the #CMTAwards Make sure to tune in for a night you won’t forget, Monday on @CBS at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/RcNwQ0Wj5h — CMT (@CMT) April 10, 2022

“Well, it’s my first TV performance of this song,” the star said. “I’m so excited to share this one with you!” she concluded.

Barrett is just one of many notable names gracing the CMT stage tomorrow night. Country music fans can expect performances from Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, and more.

In true CMT fashion, several musicians will join forces to deliver never-before-seen duets. Little Big Town, Monica, and Jimmie Allen will perform “Pray.” Meanwhile, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson will make their primetime, “Never Say Never.” Other collaborations will be Thomas Rhett + Riley Green, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, and country couple Maren Morris and husband, Ryan Hurd.

Barrett is slated to present alongside country legends and hitmakers – Faith Hill, Isabel May, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy F. Gibbons, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Joel McHale, Kacey Musgraves, Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France + Antoni Porowski, LeAnn Rimes, Dylan Scott, and Dennis Quaid.

Barrett is nominated for Female Video of the Year for empowerment anthem, “Footprints On The Moon.”

Country music’s biggest party will air live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount +. Fans who can’t tune in can catch the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut on April 15 on CMT. The must-watch version will consist of 30 additional minutes and will have extra content.