The CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville 8 p.m. (ET) on CBS.

The last place CMT Music Awards host Kelsea Ballerini expected to be tonight is in her living room. But she revealed Monday morning that due to a positive COVID-19 test, that’s exactly where she’ll be.

Ballerini will still perform and help host the show, she said. Actor Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown will co-host from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium as planned.

The singer said the test results left her “devastated” and “gutted.” However, she’s determined to make lemonade out of lemons.

“The good news is I’m feeling a lot better, and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house … so I can still host and perform,” she said.

Ballerini said she has several outfit changes lined up to make up for not being there, and they might be even more over-the-top.

“It’s certainly not what we planned for, but we’re doing our … best,” she said. “I will still see you tonight.”

